Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh and Siddharth Bodke aka Sai win hearts

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Sing, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt is giving tough competition to all the popular TV shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more these days. It bounced back on the TRP charts after dragging on for a couple of weeks. Of late the drama is surrounding Vinayak's treatment as Pakhi begs Sai to treat him. While Virat and the Chavans are not happy with the same, Pakhi is the only one thinking rationally about the whole situation. Amidst all the confrontation scenes and all the twists, Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap are getting love. Siddharth's character growth is being widely appreciated by all the fans.