Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh’s message for Yogendra Vikram Singh

We will see that Samrat gets killed by Jagtap. His death is a huge shock for the Chavan family. Ayesha Singh said that she will miss her friend and colleague a lot. She told India Forums, “Yogi might exit from the show but will stay with me forever as we have turned out to be great friends and we’ll always cherish the bond we have found here on the sets of Ghum. Will miss his charming smile and quirky masti for sure”.