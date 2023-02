Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin turns 2

TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has completed 2 years. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in leading roles. Neil is Virat, Ayesha is Sai and Aishwarya is Pakhi. The love triangle between these three has kept audiences hooked to the show and it successfully completed two years of being on-air. A party was held to celebrate the same and the entire star cast was present. We got to see a new version of Sai and Pakhi.