TV actresses in lehengas for sangeet night inspiration

Hola TV buffs, it's wedding season. We are not talking about TV but real life. You scroll through Instagram and would find everyone in your friend list getting married or engaged. And ladies, y'all would wonder what to wear for the functions. So worry not as we are here with some gorgeous lehengas worn by our popular TV actresses that can be amazing fashion inspiration for the sangeet nights. From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh to Hina Khan and more, here are TV actresses in lehengas.