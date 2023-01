Patralekha will accuse Sai of snatching Virat and Vinayak

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat will try and convince Pakhi to let Vinayak call Sai Choti maa. Pakhi loses her calm and says that Sai has already snatched her husband Virat and now she wants to snatch her son Vinayak. Pakhi does not stop herself and says that Vinatak is her child. She even says that she will not share Vinayak with anyone.