Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi, Neil Bhatt as Virat Chavan and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi in the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began with a love story of Virat and Pakhi and quickly turned into a love story between Virat and Sai. Virat is an IPS officer who marries Sai to honour the promise he made to his mentor, Sai's father. Virat asks Pakhi to marry her brother Samrat and forget him. However, Pakhi is unable to move on. Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the TRP toppers. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma have become household names as Virat, Sai and Pakhi. Let's check out their per episodes salaries below: