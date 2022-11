Aishwarya Sharma

The actress who is married to Neil Bhatt in real plays a pivotal role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. As per a report published with IWMBuzz, the actress is paid Rs 70,000 per episode. Her character always receives a lot of criticism from netizens online. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat slammed by fans as he doubts 'infertile' Sai having Savi out of an extramarital affair