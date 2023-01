Sai - Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on the television that has kept audiences hooked to the screens. Actress Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in the show has won fans hearts with her sherni avatar. In the latest episode, Sai gets to know the truth about her lost son Vinu. Jagtap informs her that Virat knew that Vinayak is his and Sai's son. Sai's sherni avatar leaves her fans excited. Sai scolded Virat and lashed out at him for choosing Pakhi over her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinayak chooses Pakhi over Sai; netizens demand justice for Ayesha Singh's character