Virat - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on TV. ACP Virat often gets massively trolled for his nasty behaviour towards Sai. He never supported his wife and did injustice to her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai tells Pakhi that Vinu is not her child; her sherni and fierce avatar wins netizens' hearts