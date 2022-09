Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai and Pakhi have always been at loggerheads

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the remake of Kusum Dola, has been a huge hit amongst the Hindi audience. The show stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in key roles as Sai, Pakhi and Virat. Over the years since Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started airing, it has received a lot of love and adulation. Even the cast and crew have got a lot of love from the fans. However, of late, there have been rumours about a cold war brewing on set between two of the actresses on sets of Ghum ai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.