Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans gaga over SaiRat bond

The beautiful chemistry of Neil Bhatt (Virat Chavan) and Ayesha Singh (Sai Joshi) is the biggest highlight of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Whether it is online fans or TV ones, people just love the duo. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is remake of the Bengali superhit show Kusum Dola. Neil Bhatt who plays Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin said, “It is a happy moment for all of us to have completed 400 episodes but moreover I want to thank our fans and audience who have continuously kept supporting us and showering us with their love. What could be a better way than to celebrate this achievement by thanking each member of the cast and crew? They are the ones who have made this show a success. Every member of the team puts their heart and soul into ensuring that each episode engages the audience.” Ayesha Singh is getting a lot of love as Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In a statement, she said, “This is a moment of joy for those involved with the show; after all, reaching a milestone is always a significant achievement. I’d like to express my gratitude to the Channel and the Producers for giving me the chance to play Sai.” Actress Aishwarya Sharma stated, “The success and love we’ve earned so far is due to the outstanding work done by the entire cast and crew as a unit. We appreciate our audience’s unwavering support and look forward to developing a closer relationship with them in the future. The set is brimming with positive energy and happiness, which is a very satisfying feeling for me as an actor and I look forward to more such milestones in the near future.”