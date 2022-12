Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma who essay the role of ACP Virat and Pakhi in the show often share pictures and videos from their house. Their home is beautifully decorated with net curtains, gifts given to them by their fans, colorful sofas, white coloured wall, and much more. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin UPCOMING BIG TWIST: Virat gives Pakhi all the rights as wife and leaves Sai heartbroken again