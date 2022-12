Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma enjoy at friend's wedding

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma took time off to attend a wedding. The two play Virat Chavan and Pakhi on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Some days back, we saw that Virat and Pakhi consummated their relationship on the show. Neil Bhatt gets immense flak for the character of Virat. But the couple have taken it all in their stride. Here is a look at their latest set of pics...