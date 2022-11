Image credit: Instagram/ Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's sweet love story

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt aka Pakhi and Virat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin make for one of the most romantic couples in the telly land. They met on the sets of The TRP topper TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin two years ago. And now, they are married. It has been a beautiful journey for Neil and Aishwarya. Let's check out their love story below: