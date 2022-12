Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Dubai trip pics

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are married in real life. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and hit it off instantly and soon fell in love. They had their roka and got married on 30th November 2021. Recently, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt clocked a year of togetherness as husband and wife and to celebrate the same, it seems Aishwarya and Neil jetted off to Dubai. And now, Aishwarya is sharing the images from her Dubai trip and check it out here: