Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt romantic pics

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are always the talk of the town for their TOP TV show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin. Neil plays Virat Chavan whereas Aishwarya plays Pakhi. Currently, they are shown to be married on the show. And they are married in the real life too. While on the show, Virat is in love with Sai but is miffed right now, Neil Bhatt is in love with Aishwarya Sharma. And the love birds are head over heels in love with each other and have never shied away from PDA ever. Here's a look at some of their most romantic pics.