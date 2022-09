Image credit: Instagram

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein serial is famous because of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. It is one of the top five shows since its inception. It showcases the story of Virat, Sai and Pakhi that has won the hearts of everyone. Fans are in love with the performance of Aishwarya Sharma.