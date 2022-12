Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma turns a year older

It is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma's birthday today. The actress has turned more beautiful as she clocks another year. Aishwarya Sharma is best known to play Patralekh aka Pakhi in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress has been playing the role for more than two years now. She has built up a good fan base who despite her character, has been showering her with love. And today, we will have a look at her birthday celebrations.