FLAWED male leads who are both loved and hated

A TV show is not just a goody-good story between female and male leads. There are various layers to the story as well as the characters on the show. A flawed character is one who makes mistakes, someone who is not perfect as has been fed into our minds through fairytales and stories. Yes, TV shows have drama that is unimaginable and too dramatic to deal with. Yet, it is just a show and has no resemblance to anyone in real life. However, these days, there are a lot more flawed characters on Indian television. And they are both hated and loved. From Virat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more, check out the flawed, loved and also hated male leads.