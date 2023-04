Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lead cast

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows. Every week the show makes it to the top 5 shows of TRP list. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singha and Aishwarya Sharma have achieved great fame thanks to the show. They play Virat Chavan, Sai Joshi and Patralekha respectively. But did you know the lead roles were earlier offered to other actors? Here's a list of stars who rejected roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.