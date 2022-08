Neil Bhatt gets trolled for his drunk avatar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has always remained in the headlines and for all the wrong reasons. Though a few viewers loved Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Neil Bhatt aka Virat's chemistry, soon the show became a soft target of social media trolls. The makers, the stars and the team have been slammed on many occasions for its storyline. Currently, Neil Bhatt has become a target of trolls because of his drunkard look. A scene from the show has gone viral in which an agitated Virat asks the members of the Chavan family to not follow Sai. A comment made by a netizen read, 'Neil Everyday on set be like - Char Bottle Vodka , Kaam Mera Roz ka Drink karne ka hi asar hai Jo shots ke beech me sota rehta hai yeh Gadhakaar .' Here's looking at other times when Ghum Hai Kisiley Pyaar Meiin got trolled.