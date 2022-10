Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Trolled for showing sea in Nagpur

TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stands second on the TRP charts for this week. It is getting good ratings. However, on social media, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's show gets trolled quite often. Netizens have time and again expressed their disappointment with the writers of the show. The storyline gets the show trending in the wrong way. Recently, netizens trolled the show as it was shown that a sea exited in Nagpur. In a scene, one could see a sea in the backdrop and that has got everyone trolling. Here's looking at other times when the show got trolled online.