Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twists: Virat keeping his ego aside

Well, right now, Virat is very angry at Sai for hiding the truth about her being alive from him. And in his anger, his ego has also come up as he denies getting Vinayak treated by Sai. Despite the doctor telling Virat that the patient's willpower also forms an important part of the recovery journey, Virat lashes out at Vinayak for requesting to be treated by Sai. He later understands his folly but is still determined to not have Sai treat Vinayak. Even Ashwini is adamant and supportive of Virat's decision. It's bizarre as Pakhi pointed out that two supportive people Sai had are against her. We hope for Vinayak's betterment, Virat soon has a change of heart. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi takes a stand for Sai against the Chavans; netizens call Neil Bhatt the 'asli villain'