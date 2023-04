Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai and Dr Satya the new couple in town

Fans will see the marriage of convenience in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Sai will decide to get wedded to Dr Satya as she wants to save the relation of Virat and Pakhi. She is doing this for Vinu as he will hate her thinking she stole Virat away from Pakhi. We do not know the back story of Dr Satya so far. It seems his family will give her a warm welcome.