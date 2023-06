Meet Bhavika Sharma aka Savi Joshi Chavan

Bhavika Sharma is an Indian television actress who was seen doing a small yet significant role in the Maddam Sir TV show, and now she is all set to play Savi Joshi, Sai, and Virat's daughter, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The promo for the leap has come out, and the fans are NOT very happy with the leap.