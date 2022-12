TV Jodis who hit popularity jackpot in their first pairing

Indian TV shows have given a lot of interesting TV jodis to the audience. Some are still not over Smriti Irani-Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi-Mihir while some still love Shweta Tiwari-Cezanne Khan as Prerna and Anurag. In the last two decades, there were many memorable jodis that were paired for the first time and become huge wonders. And today, we will have a look at the most recent TV jodis in which TV stars were paired for the first time and eventually became global successes. From Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt aka Sai and Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa and Anuj from Anupamaa, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda aka Akshara and Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more are on the list.