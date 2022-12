Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna - Anupamaa

Reportedly, the net worth of actress Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupamaa in the show is around Rs. 21-25 crores. While Gaurav Khanna's net worth is said to be Rs. $900 million reportedly. He essays the role of Anupamaa's husband Anuj Kapadia in the show.