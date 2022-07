Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Devar Bhabhi romance

No other show in recent times has faced as much flak as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The equation between former lovers and devar bhabi, Virat and Pakhi makes fan angry and how. From demanding a fresh male lead for Sai to throwing the nastiest comments on Aishwarya Sharma, the hatred is visible for everyone to see. It is sad as the actors are only playing characters on an Indian TV show.