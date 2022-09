Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The makers of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently saw a big twist in the lives of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Abhimanyu finally learned about Akshara's sacrifice but refuses to acknowledge it. Feeling insulted, Akshara slams Abhimanyu and walks out of Birla Mansion. Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhi getting a call from Parth. He asks Abhimanyu to come over urgently as there's something urgent he was to discuss with him. Elsewhere, Akhilesh lashes out at the Birlas and reveals to patients that Anandwardhan Birla was going to perform surgery while being drunk. Things are getting more complicated between Goenkas and Birlas. Also Read - Anupamaa Twist: Netizens disgusted with Baa as she calls Anu a 'home-breaker'; call her 'toxic, 'vile woman' and more [VIEW TWEETS]