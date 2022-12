Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh as desi wedding guest

Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has proved that she is a stunner in desi outfits. As the wedding season is here, take a look at some of her outfits which will inspire your wedding shopping. As we know, desi marriages have multiple events, this is like a guide...