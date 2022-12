Image credit: Instagram/ Aishwarya Sharma/Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma at ITA Awards 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt attended the ITA Awards last night. The two are happily married to each other alongside being costars on the show. Neil Bhatt plays Virat while Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi in the popular TV show. The two of them are often discussed online because of their characters. Talking about their appearance at the Indian Television Academy Awards 2022, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo dished out boss man and boss lady vibes as they twinned in tuxes.