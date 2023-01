Virat tries his best to keep Sai away from the truth

Currently, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai is trying her best to find out the truth about her son Vinayak. So far, they have assumed that he is dead but now there is a hope that he is alive. Virat knows that Vinayak is their Vinu but to not hurt Patralekha, he is keeping Sai in dark. He feels guilty though but he seems to have no option.