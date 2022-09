Siddharth Bodke

Actor Siddharth Bodke who plays the role of Jagtap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is now seen much on the show. The makers have ended Jagtap's character and now post the leap they have once again started showing the story of Jagpatp. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As Mitaali Nag exits, Yesha Harsora roped in to play Harini; shares interesting deets about her character