Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors who played side roles

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular television shows that has kept audiences hooked to the screens. Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have won millions of hearts with their on-point performance in the show. From Mitali Nag, Yogendra Vikram Singh to Siddharth Bodke; here is a list of side actors who gained a lot of limelight.