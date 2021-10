Image credit: Google.com

One year of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and Yogendra Vikram Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting all the love from the audience. The TRPs of the show have been amazing and it is second on the TRP charts ever since the show began. Fans have loved the crackling chemistry between Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh aka Virat-Sai. The show completed a year on October 5 and the lead actors are celebrating the moment.