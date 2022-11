Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest updates

In the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Neil Bhatt aka Virat taking away Savi from Sai (Ayesha Singh). Virat learns that Savi is his daughter from Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap Mane. After that, Virat decides to take Savi away from Sai. It has courted a lot of reactions from the netizens and fans of the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is ruling the TRP charts despite getting flak online for various reasons. Today, we will be having a look at the list of actors and characters who are getting trolled and why below: