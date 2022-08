Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma become the target of trolls

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show had been on the radar of the trolls for quite some time. It is majorly because of the storyline that the starcast receives flak from netizens. Currently, the story is about Virat moving forward in life with Pakhi. The Chavan family believes that Sai is no more and now Virat is going to have a life with Pakhi who was his sister-in-law. This has left netizens disgusted.