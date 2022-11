Ayesha Singh – Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Actress Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in the show started her acting career with Doli Armaanon Ki. The actress looks different now and has evolved over the years. She looks more beautiful now and we cannot take our eyes off her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt reveals who is Virat's true love and duty in the show; REACTS to extreme fan reactions [Exclusive]