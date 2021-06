Image credit: Instagram/_ayesha.ladylove_

#SaiRat

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become quite popular. The show has been amongst the top five in the TRP list ever since it began. The show has received a lot of appreciation until now and people are loving the interesting storyline. Sayi and Virat aka Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt’s chemistry has been loved by the audience. As per the latest story, Sayi and Virat are all set to attend Pakhi’s parents’ wedding anniversary.