Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see a beautiful dance sequence in the upcoming episodes. As we have seen the Chavans are all set to watch Sayi’s performance in her college. Sayi’s master plan makes Bhavini also attend the show. However, it won’t be just Sayi who will perform. Yes, even Virat will be performing with Sayi and it seems they are doing something like Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte’ from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.