Image credit: Instagram/ Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt gets trolled for celebratory post on 600 episodes

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. The TV show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead as Virat Chavan, Sai Joshi and Patralekha Patil. Recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completed 600 episodes. It's a milestone achievement and fans have been celebrating the same all over social media. However, despite the show doing so well, the fans are also very much upset with the cast and the makers. It so happened that Neil Bhatt had shared a celebratory post online for the completion of 600 episodes. But he got trolled and criticised for the same.