Image credit: Instagram

Neil Bhatt aka Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is television’s most loved show. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s TRPs have been brilliant. People have loved the performances by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as Virat, Sayi and Pakhi. However, not many know that Neil Bhatt was not the first choice to play the role of Virat Chavan. Before him, 4 other television actors were offered this role. Here’s a list of actors who were the first choice for Virat.