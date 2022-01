Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

If there is something fans of Indian TV shows hate it is the focus shifting from leads. Whether it is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 it is damn annoying for loyal viewers to see senseless drama involving ensemble characters. We know that they are also important, but fans’ moods go for a toss when there is constant ‘rukawat’ in romance. Take for example Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans are hoping for some good scenes between the leads for more than two weeks now. the prolonged drama is getting on everyone’s nerves. We so wish that makers of these 5 shows understand the potential of their actors and give fans what they want…