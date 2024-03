TV shows that left netizens cringing over illogical scenes: Helly Shah and the suitcase scene in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

TV is a great medium of entertainment. But sometimes, entertainment often surpasses logic and reasoning. While earlier, such cases were considered to be dramatic twists, these days, such scenes often get flak for the same with the advent of technology and social media. These days within minutes everyone shares an opinion on X or Instagram and other social networking sites. Today, we will have a look at some of the most illogical scenes that ever took in the TV shows which left netizens cringing or ROFL over the content on TV. First up, we have Helly Shah starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The show got an amazing response for the love triangle and the twists but one scene that stood out was of Helly falling into a suitcase. It received a lot of negative responses online. Let's have a look at some more such scenes.