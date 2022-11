Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai to make dramatic entry for Saavi

​Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Sai (Ayesha Singh) making a dramatic entry to Chavan Niwas. She will get support from the DCP who will see her pain. On the other hand, Virat (Neil Bhatt) has told Savi that her mom has left for some emergency work. At home, Virat pampers Saavi. He does everything to make her comfortable. Pakhi feels very left out. Sai has already had a fight with Jagtap for telling Savi that Virat is her Baba. Let us see how the coming week unravels...