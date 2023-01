Naira-Kartik

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik questions his wife Naira about her extra-marital affair with Mihir. He stays disturbed and decides to confront in front of Naira. Naira who is all excited to reveal her pregnancy news to Kartik gets shocked after he tells her that she is expecting Mihir's baby.