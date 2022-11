Dil Se Dil Tak

In 2016, Dil Se Dil Tak came on Colors. The show's promo grabbed headlines due to the sizzling chemistry of late Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. It was evident from the promo itself. The show despite its numerous controversies had a decent run on TV.