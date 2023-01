Pakhi gets her uterus removed

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi's life is in danger as she finds it hard to recover. Sai will treat her again, but Pakhi's health will keep on deteriorating. To save her life, Pakhi decides to get her uterus removed. Virat feels sad for Pakhi and knows that she will never be able to conceive a child. He holds himself responsible for her condition and blames himself for all the stress that she had. Bhavani loses her calm after she knows that Pakhi will never give an heir to the family.