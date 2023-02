Image credit: Instagram

Ayesha Singh looks mesmerizing in a white gown

Ayesha Singh is one of the prettiest actresses we have in the TV industry. She plays Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is one of the TOP TV shows in the country and Ayesha Singh as Sai has been ruling hearts ever since she started playing the role about two years ago. Ayesha is not much active on social media but whenever she posts something, it's always interesting or beautiful. And that's what Ayesha did even now. She shared some BTS pics from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Fans are going gaga over Ayesha's beauty.