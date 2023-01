Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is giving masterclass to all newbies and aspirants with her performance in Anupamaa. She has not hit a false note so far. The role is also a well written one. With a great cast, there is also the motivation to put one's best foot forward.